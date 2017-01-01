WORKABLE INTEGRATION

Drafted works with Workable

All-in-one recruiting software for ambitious companies.

Already on Drafted and use Workable? Enable the integration here.

 
 

Used by the fastest growing companies

 

The Workable integration for Drafted enables our ambitious customers to complement their all-in-one recruiting solution with a solid pipeline of great referrals.

Heath Allen

Director of Partnerships

 

Sync jobs and referrals.

No more copying and pasting job descriptions or resumes.

 
 
 

Drafted suggests candidates for each new Workable job.

SAVE TIME

You never have to worry about copying and pasting a job description again.

 
 

Each new referral is sent into Workable.

FULLY SYNCED

Once your team makes referrals in Drafted, the candidate is automatically captured in Workable with all of the referral information.

 
 

Drafted supercharges your Workable pipeline.

Ready to get started?

Learn more about the Drafted + Workable integration